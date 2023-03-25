Man arrested for criminal trespass in Grand Forks

Mar. 25—GRAND FORKS — A man was arrested on Friday after police were called about an alleged burglary.

According to a report sent to the media by the Grand Forks Police Department, Christian Bauduin was arrested for criminal trespass and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

At 5:55 p.m. on Friday, March 24, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lawndale Road for a report of a burglary in process. On arrival, officers detained Bauduin.

The GFPD asks anyone with more information about the case to reach out to the department at 701-787-8000.