Man arrested after crossing police line at Clearwater plane crash site

A St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday evening after police say he repeatedly tried to enter the scene of the plane crash in the Bayside Waters mobile home park in Clearwater.

Joseph Salvatore Schifano, 66, was charged with obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

According to an arrest report, Clearwater police officers saw Schifano at several intersections where yellow police tape had been placed to keep citizens out of the crash scene. Schifano was warned several times not to cross the tape. According to the report, he identified himself as medical personnel, although he could not provide proof.

Another officer saw him at a different corner crossing under police tape. When the officer stopped him, Schifano said he was “just nosy.” He was again warned to stay out of the crime scene and move along.

According to the report, Schifano then walked around the scene “in an attempt to conceal himself,” and slipped under the tape again. When he was confronted, he was using his phone to tape the activity at the scene. After he was read his rights, he told officers that he knew what he did was wrong, apologized and said he was taking video to sell to a media company for money.

Schifano was released on a $500 bond Friday morning, according to jail records.