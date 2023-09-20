Man arrested at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport after walking naked in terminal, officials say

A man was taken into custody Monday night after walking naked through the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to a report from Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

Airport police responded at around 10 p.m. Monday to a report about a man who was not clothed inside Terminal C. Officers then took the man into custody for a mental evaluation, police told WFAA.

A video on social media that went viral shows the man walking in the terminal near the TGI Fridays restaurant.

A man is heard in the video saying, “There’s a naked guy in the airport.” Before he was taken into custody, the nude man turned and pointed at the person speaking after apparently hearing him.

The video reached 1.1 million views as of Wednesday morning, according to WFAA.

The identity of the man taken into custody has not been released.