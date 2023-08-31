Man arrested in Dallas shooting that killed one, injured four others, police say

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed one and left four others injured, the Dallas Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

Laquest Sirls was arrested and charged Thursday in the July shooting on Al Lipscomb Way in Dallas.

At around 5 a.m. July 16, Dallas police responded to a call in the 3000 block of Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult female shot and lying on the ground. She died at the scene, according to the release.

Four other people were shot and injured.

An adult female who was injured was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to local hospital in stable condition.

The three other victims, an adult female and two adult males, were taken by private vehicles to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Sirls remains in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million, jail records show.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.Isom@dallaspolice.gov.