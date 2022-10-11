Man arrested for damaging judge's vehicle

Oct. 10—GREENSBURG — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Indiana State Police detectives arrested a Decatur County man after he intentionally caused damage to a Decatur County judge's vehicle.

The investigation by Detective Nate Adams began a week earlier when the investigation was referred to the Indiana State Police from the Greensburg Police Department.

The Greensburg Police Department initially responded on August 19 to a parking lot in Greensburg where county employees typically park. The officer met with the judge, who reported that he got into his vehicle and noticed an issue with it operating correctly. He then observed that someone had placed spray foam insulation in the tail pipe of his truck.

A suspect was identified by Greensburg Police investigators after reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident.

The case was then referred to detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post due to a conflict of interest.

Detective Adams conducted further investigations and interviews which led to the arrest of Jimmy L. Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana.

Colson was incarcerated at the Decatur County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation, Level 5 felony, and criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanor, pending an initial appearance in court.

