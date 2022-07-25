Man arrested for damaging sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls, police say

Sioux Falls SculptureWalk 2022.

A 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls was arrested after damaging a SculptureWalk piece in downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the 300 block of S. Phillips Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The "Beyond" sculpture by Jeff Satter, a Sioux Falls artist, was damaged after a man punched and broke some of the stained glass on the sculpture, Clemens said.

The piece part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk collection is located in front of CH Patisserie and is worth $20,000, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

The 31-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and intentional damage to property, Clemens said.

The sculpture received an estimated $150 worth of damage.

