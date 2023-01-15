Man arrested in Davie was on ’90-day Fiancee.’ Now, he’s one of America’s Most Wanted

A member of the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List sits in Broward County Jail following his arrest Friday in Davie.

Michael Baltimore, seen on the hit TLC television series “90-Day Fiancé” before his most recent legal problems, now is married to the criminal justice system. In addition to the drug and weapons charges Baltimore is facing in Florida, there are the homicide, assault and parole violation charges from Pennsylvania for which Baltimore was placed on the Most Wanted List.

Baltimore is accused of rolling into the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania — where he once cut hair — shooting owner Kendell Jerome Cook dead and injuring another man on May 22, 2021. Information leading to Baltimore’s capture was worth $25,000 from the U.S. Marshals, $10,000 from the ATF and $2,000 from Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

One of the photos of Michael Baltimore circulated by the U.S. Marshals.

On Friday, 601 days since and 1,139 miles from that shooting, Baltimore was arrested in Davie on charges of trafficking MDMA from 200 to 400 grams; marijuana possession with intent to sell; fentanyl possession; use of a firearm in committing a felony; possession of a weapon by a felon; three counts of using false information to get a driver’s license; misdemeanor battery; and false identification given to law enforcement.

There is no attorney listed for Baltimore.