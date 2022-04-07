Man arrested day after triple shooting

Apr. 7—LOUISBURG — On Tuesday, Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 137 Vineyard Drive, Louisburg, after a 911 call. Once on scene, emergency service responders found three victims of a shooting.

All three were taken to a hospital. As of Wednesday morning, one of the victims has been released

The chief deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Terry Wright, confirmed that law enforcement received information that Todd Richardson Rogers had a list of people he had intended to harm.

The alleged shooter was a neighbor of the three victims.

Wright said law enforcement used "all tools at our disposal" and determined Rogers' "approximate location."

Authorities found his car parked down off the road on a path in the northern part of Franklin County. U.S. marshals and the Wake County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division provided help to the Franklin's sheriff's office.