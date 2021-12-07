Man arrested in daylong standoff in North Lubbock facing federal charges

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A man accused of barricading himself in the Texas National Guard Armory, where he allegedly shot at Lubbock police officers, is now facing federal charges for allegedly threatening his wife.

Gene Garcia Solis, 48, is facing a federal count of interstate threatening communications and appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. for an initial appearance.

Solis, who is facing state felony counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Nov. 26 arrest.

The charges against Solis stem from a Nov. 25 phone call he made to a Lubbock police officer, allegedly saying he planned to kill his ex-wife and anyone who tried to stop him.

Solis also reportedly told the officer that he was going to make the officer "put a bullet in his head," court records state.

Officers set up surveillance in the area of Solis' ex-wife's residence, but Solis fled in a vehicle and officers chased after him. However, the vehicle chase was canceled when it threatened public safety, according to a police news release.

Solis reportedly called the officer again, saying the officer could find his body in Hale Center. Police there found Solis and another vehicle pursuit ensured, court documents state.

The chase ended at the Texas National Guard Armory parking lot in the 300 block of East Regis Street, where Solis hit a spike strip and crashed in the parking lot.

Solis exited the vehicle, fired several rounds from an AR 15-style rifle, and ran inside the armory.

The officer who had been speaking with Solis told investigators that Solis exited the armory and fired two rounds at him and two other police officers. The officers said they could sense the bullets fly over their heads, according to a police affidavit.

Federal court records state Solis was armed with an AR 15-style rifle.

Negotiators with LPD and the FBI worked through the night and into morning on Nov. 26 until they were able to convince Solis to surrender, the release states.

“Mr. Solis's actions endangered the life of his ex-wife, the law enforcement officers who responded to multiple scenes and the public at-large,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI’s priority is to protect and keep the communities we serve safe from harm.”

