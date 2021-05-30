Man arrested days after dismembered body found in driveway, North Carolina police say

Police in North Carolina have made an arrest days after they say a dismembered body was found in a driveway.

The suspect, 29-year-old Willie Lee Langston Jr. of La Grange, North Carolina, was arrested just before 6 p.m. Friday without incident and charged with murder, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Langston went to the police department Friday “in reference to his vehicle being seized” in Mt. Olive, police say. He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

The body was found Monday morning at a home in Goldsboro.

Rodney Daniels, 50, called police and told them he found the body in his driveway when he returned home from his girlfriend’s house, McClatchy News reported.

“It looks like there is a rotting corpse on my driveway,” Daniels said in the 911 recording. “It looks like the legs was cut off.... If you could send a cop down, it doesn’t look good.”

Police previously indicated the victim was a white female but have not publicly released the identity.

The “investigation has produced a tentative identification of the body,” but police say they are waiting on a positive identification from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory before releasing the information.

Police said Friday the investigation is ongoing and that charges against more suspects are possible.

