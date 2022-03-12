Man arrested in Dayton facing Capitol riot charges

Mar. 11—A man arrested in Dayton in February is facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, according to court documents.

Kenneth Duncan Massie was arrested Feb. 8 on entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrictive building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Court documents identified Massie as the third person who was seen with two Ohio men at the U.S. Capitol. The two others, Jared Samuel Kastner and Luke Faulkner, were previously charged for illegally entering the building.

Surveillance video from the Capitol reportedly show Massie in a white cowboy hat with Kastner and Faulkner in the building's Crypt. Images found on a third-party's social media account also captured Massie near the Senate Wing door and exiting an office, according to court documents.

While interviewing Kastner and Faulker, Kastner identified Massie as the person in the white cowboy hat, and Faulker said it likely was Massie in the hat, according to court records.

During a Dec. 9 interview, Massie admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol, a complaint read. He reportedly gave investigators his cellphone, but said he deleted pictures taken while at the Capitol.

He also identified himself in at least one of the photos investigators showed him of the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court records.