Man arrested in Dayton shooting that kills man, seriously injures woman

Dec. 8—A man was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of murder for a shooting Wednesday evening in Dayton that killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

Dayton police along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searched a residence in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in Harrison Twp. in connection to a homicide investigation and arrested the suspect from the Brooklyn Avenue double shooting, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because charges have not been filed against him.

Crews responded around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue after a 911 caller reported being shot in the mouth, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

"A Black male was pronounced as deceased on the scene and a 24-year-old Black female was removed to Miami Valley Hospital for medical treatment," he said. "The second victim is listed in critical condition."

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

Dayton Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

Staff Writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.