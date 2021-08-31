Man arrested in Dayton SWAT standoff charged in armed burglary

Aug. 30—Bond was set at $50,000 Monday for a Dayton man accused of demanding money at gunpoint during a burglary on Thursday that led to a SWAT standoff that lasted until early Friday morning on Mertland Avenue.

Don Wilber Hunter IV, 25, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal court for one count of aggravated burglary.

He is accused of entering a South Philadelphia Drive home on Thursday and demanding money from the residents. Hunter reportedly pointed a gun at two of the residents during the incident.

Police investigation identified Hunter as a possible suspect, and one of the victims identified him during a phone lineup, the affidavit stated.

Detectives responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 700 block of Mertland Avenue in Dayton. Hunter was seen inside but refused to come out. Dayton SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, and a standoff ended around 5 a.m. when two people, including Hunter, came outside. Hunter was wearing clothing that matched the description of the burglar, according to the court document.

Detectives later served a search warrant at the Mertland Avenue home and recovered a handgun, the affidavit stated.

Hunter is next scheduled to be in court Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing.