Man arrested after dead cats found with nooses on their necks, Lexington County says

A Midlands man was arrested for killing multiple cats, found with nooses around their necks, Lexington County officials said.

Johnathan William Grider was charged with the ill treatment of animals, spokeswoman Jessica Imbimbo said Monday in a news release.

On June 10, Lexington County Animal Services was told that Grider killed a cat, and the body was in a tree, according to the release.

During a search investigators found the bodies of two dead cats fitted with nooses, Imbimbo said.

On June 15, animal services officers and Lexington County sheriff’s deputies arrested Grider at his home in Gilbert and he was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the release. He was released the next day after his bond was set, Imbimbo said.

If convicted on the felony animal cruelty charge, Grider faces a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

There was no word if Grider is accused of killing more than two cats.

Anyone with information about Grider, or any other cases of animal cruelty, is asked to call Lexington County Animal Services at 803-785-8149 ext. 4.