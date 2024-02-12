Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Charlotte

A man was arrested Friday for a deadly drive-by shooting on Halloween in southeast charlotte.

PREVIOUS: CMPD investigates deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte

Court records show 26-year-old Ja’Wan Tyquan Smith is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said it happened Halloween night along Eaglewood Avenue just off Monroe Road.

Investigators said Smith fired shots from a car into a home, killing 22-year-old Camron Robinson. According to police, six other people were at the house at the time, including two people in their 70s.

Smith is in jail with no bond.

