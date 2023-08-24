Man arrested in deadly murder, cell phone robbery, DeKalb deputies say

A Hall County man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of killing a man during a cell phone robbery.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Rashaad Baker in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Rayshaad Jones of Lithonia.

Baker was also charged in connection to robbing 27-year-old Camri Davis of Stone Mountain.

On Aug. 2, Jones and Davis went to Baker’s Lithonia home to confront him about missing property, according to the arrest warrant.

Baker and three other people then took Davis’ phone at gunpoint, and eventually an argument ensued.

During the argument, guns were fired, hitting Jones, who later died in the hospital, according to deputies.

Baker is being held at DeKalb County Jail without bond.

