Man arrested after deadly North County fire

VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of arson was arrested last Friday after a deadly fire in the Vista area, authorities said.

Gregory Triana Villegas, 50, faces two charges, including one count of murder and one count of arson, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The fire occurred around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Palmyra Drive. Firefighters began evacuations of the residence occupied by multiple people, when they learned one of the residents was missing, according to authorities. However, they were unable to locate the resident inside the home due to the flames and heat.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found a body inside a bedroom. The deceased has not been identified at this time, per law enforcement.

Investigators found evidence that suggested the fire was intentionally set.

Villegas, who had been walking near the scene during the fire, was detained after matching the suspect’s description, Jarjura said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

