Man arrested in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game

A man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old returning home from a Houston Astros game with his father and brother in an act of road rage turned himself into authorities, police said Monday.

David Xavier Castro died July 7 after being shot in the head and spending time on life support, according to his father, Paul Castro.

"One of the gentlest souls to walk the earth was taken from us," the father said in a Facebook post after his death. "David will be missed by a world that barely got to know him."

Gerald Wayne Williams was charged with murder after he arrived at Houston Police Department headquarters with activist Quanell X on Monday.

UPDATE: Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police with Quannell X at HPD Headquarters. Chief @TroyFinner and investigators will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today. It will be live streamed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/A3yZjDjVvv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2021

Minutes after Williams' arrest, Quanell X said the suspect was "concerned about his safety and about turning himself into law enforcement," according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.

Justin Brown, a detective with the Houston police homicide division, told the news station that Williams was on the department's radar after authorities had several interactions with him following the shooting. Investigators said his cellphone records and a vast number of tips were key pieces of evidence leading up to his arrest.

A judge granted Williams a $350,000 bond. If he is released, he must wear an ankle monitor and cannot drive without permission from the court.

Attempts to reach Williams were unsuccessful Tuesday. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

David Castro was leaving an Astros game about 11 p.m. on July 6. Paul Castro was driving back home with his sons when they encountered a man in a white, four-door Buick LaCrosse with a sunroof, police said.

The driver exchanged hand gestures with David’s father as they were stuck in slow-moving traffic.

Police allege the driver followed the Castro family for several miles on Interstate 10 before shooting at their truck shortly after both vehicles exited the freeway. Paul Castro and David’s brother were not injured during the shooting.

The Buick’s driver had been driving aggressively and swerving around vehicles when he got stuck in traffic, according to Brown. When the driver unsuccessfully tried to merge into the same lane as Castro’s truck, he opened his door and yelled at Castro, he said.

Paul Castro, who has worked over 26 years in education as a teacher and principal, said that he was grateful for everyone who helped identify his son's alleged killer.

“I understand that there were a great number of tips that came in and they came in because you all were touched by this story and you could see your own children in my son, and so, I thank you for doing that," he said during a news conference with Houston police Monday.

“The fact that he safely surrendered and did not put any of the community members in jeopardy, none of the police department members in jeopardy, is the answer to my prayers."

Paul Castro said Williams' peaceful surrender "just proves that love is greater than anger and hate," but added that the family was still grieving the loss of his son.

“There are no words in the English language, nor should there be, to describe the pain that we are going through right now," he said.