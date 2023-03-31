Man arrested in the deadly shooting of a Casselberry father, entertainment promoter

A 21-year-old Apopka man was arrested in the deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man, the Casselberry Police Department said Friday.

Police said Dereck Lavon Cummings II was shot to death Jan. 28 at the Carrington Park condominiums on Howell Branch Road near Lake Howell Road.

Investigators said Cummings -- a father and entertainment promoter -- had just finished working a gig at LaBelle Caribbean Restaurant at South Orange Blossom Trail and Southland Boulevard when Daquan Woods and Bobby Houston Bridges III circled the parking lot for about 40 minutes, waiting for Cummings to leave.

Detectives said surveillance video from a Home Depot store near the restaurant helped them determine that the suspects were driving a white Infiniti, which was seen following Cummings’ black Chevrolet Camaro as Cummings drove to his home.

Once at the condo complex, police said the men tried to rob Cummings, who fled from them, and they shot him to death.

Surveillance video showed the Infiniti being driven away at a fast speed after the shooting, police said.

“He lost his life because somebody, we believe, wanted what he had -- which was money,” Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said.

Krantz said he does not believe Cummings knew the suspects.

“It is very scary,” he said. “What motivates these people to act in this way? It dumbfound me many times. Why is it that people want what someone else has, and they’re willing to commit such a heinous act?”

Anyone who knows Bridges’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline.

Police said he could still be in the area, but he has also been known to frequent Atlanta, Georgia.

