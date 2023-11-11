Man arrested for deadly shooting in Decatur, police say

Police in DeKalb County announced they have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting from the end of October.

Decatur police responded to a shooting on Oct. 24 shortly before midnight on Atlanta Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later identified as Perry Riley, 53 of Atlanta, and was taken to a hospital.

Riley later died from the gunshot wound. Police investigators identified David Denson, 41 of Atlanta, as the only suspect in the case.

Denson was arrested for Riley’s death on Nov. 9, according to jail records, and faces a single felony murder charge.

He is in custody without bond, jail records show.

