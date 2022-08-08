Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant

A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County.

The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police identified the victim as Emmanuel Udoh, 31. Udoh got in an argument inside the restaurant, according to Clayton County Police.

Investigators say DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, shot and killed Udoh during the argument.

Police found Udoh on the floor of the restaurant. Two windows of American Wings & Hibachi were shattered during the gunfire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives used information from witnesses and video footage to identify Whiteside, according to police.

Whiteside turned himself on on charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to investigators.

Police asked anyone with additional information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:







