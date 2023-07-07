Man arrested after deadly shooting in Peoria

Two people were shot and one was killed in a shooting on the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue in Peoria.

A 25-year-old male was shot and killed and a 26-year-old victim sustained injuries around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County coroner at a later time.

Ronnie L. Simmons, 21, was arrested on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police believe Simmons had a verbal spat with one of the victims, left and returned with a firearm, which he then used to kill one and injure the other. A firearm was recovered during the investigation.

Police were alerted to the shooting by a 911 call.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police arrest man after one person dies in shooting