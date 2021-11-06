Man arrested in death of bicyclist, police say

A man who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning has been arrested, Tampa Police said.

Philip Henkin, 58, was driving north in a southbound lane at a high rate of speed on Lizard’s Tail Road near Park Centre Drive Thursday at 7:35 a.m., police said. Henkin, driving a Tesla, was navigating a turn when he struck a bicyclist head on and then crashed into a tree.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Henkin is charged with vehicular homicide, police said.

Tampa Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.