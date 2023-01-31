Man arrested in death of girlfriend, Grand Prairie police say

A suspect is in custody after he was accused of killing his girlfriend in a family violence homicide in Grand Prairie on Saturday, police said.

A spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department said Eric Riddley, 25, turned himself in at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night.

Officials said police responded to a medical emergency in the 30th block of East Mountain Creek Court around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a 41-year-old woman dead inside the residence. Grand Prairie police identified the woman as Yolanda Kelly but did not say how she died.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Riddley, the victim’s boyfriend. He is being held Tuesday in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, police said, with a bond set at $1 million.

According to officials, investigators are treating Kelly’s death as a family violence-related murder.