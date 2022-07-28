Man arrested in death of Jacksonville radio host has history of domestic violence, warrant says

The man arrested in connection to the death of Jacksonville radio personality Tasheka Young, “Tysheeks,” has a history of domestic violence, according to an arrest warrant.

33-year-old Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr. was arrested on Sunday, July 24 and charged with second-degree murder the day after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found Young’s body at the Mission Pointe Apartments.

His arrest warrant says that in May of last year, a report was written accusing him of felony domestic battery but the victim failed to follow through with the injunction for protection.

When Armstrong was interviewed for Young’s murder at the Police Memorial Building he allowed JSO to download content from his cellphone.

Detectives uncovered text messages and photos that showed the volatile relationship between Young and Armstrong. The warrant says there were photos of a knife and a gun with a text message from Young that said, “this is the same gun you held to my head,” sent on July 9.

Detectives searched Armstrong’s parent’s home and found bloody clothing and the bottom end or magazine of a black handgun inside a hole in the ground outside of Armstrong’s bedroom, according to the warrant.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified Armstrong as the suspect in Young’s death.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

