Man arrested in death of Phoenix hiker Lauren Heike identified

Phoenix police have identified the man they arrested Thursday in connection with the death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, who was found in a desert area in the northeastern part of the city.

Zion William Teasley, 22, was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Hieke, according to Phoenix police.

Heike was hiking April 28 on a desert trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place before being killed, Phoenix police have said.

Lauren Heike was found by police just before 11 a.m. April 29 in a desert area near a neighborhood in the area of 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard after a resident reported seeing an injured person.

Police on May 1 identified Heike.

On Wednesday, police released camera footage of a man thought to be a murder suspect in Heike's death. The man is seen in the video sprinting in what appears to be a desert area. Police have said they think Heike was attacked from behind while hiking on the trail about 10 a.m.

No suspected motive has been divulged by police. The way by which Heike was killed has not yet been revealed by police.

Teasley is being held without bond, according to jail records.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Zion William Teasley ID'd as suspect in hiker Lauren Heike killing