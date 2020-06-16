Man arrested in deaths of activist Oluwatoyin Salau and volunteer Vicki Sims in Florida: What we know

TALLAHASSEE — As the community mourns the deaths of two women reported missing last week, a suspect was arrested Sunday in the Orlando area, hours after the women's bodies were discovered near his home in Tallahassee.

The bodies of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, 19, and Victoria "Vicki" Sims, 75, were found Saturday at the same location in Tallahassee. It is unclear whether or not the two women knew each other prior to their deaths at this time.

Salau was reported missing June 6 and Sims was reported missing June 11. It's also unknown when exactly they died.

Here's what we know so far about their deaths and the suspect.

Who is Oluwatoyin Salau?

Oluwatoyin Salau was a 19-year-old activist who was found dead Saturday night.

She was affiliated with Movement 850, which describes itself as "student leaders and community residents working together to demand justice and policy change" for police reform in Tallahassee. She spoke at recent protests and spent her final days carrying signs that pleaded for justice in the wake of Black lives lost.

“Those lives may be lost, but we cannot be scared," Salau said last month, during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department. "You are angry and it’s OK to be angry.”

In a series of tweets that were sent on the afternoon of June 6, Salau talked about a man who molested her earlier that day. She said the man offered her a ride back to a church where she been staying.

On June 9, Tallahassee police posted on social media a missing persons flier for Salau, saying she was last seen June 6 in an area about a quarter mile away from where she tweeted she was picked up for a ride and later sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Kearney Center, a homeless shelter, reported that Salau sought help June 8 and was given phone numbers for people who could directly help her seek emergency shelter. They have no record of her trying to get in touch with those case managers.

Who is Vickie Sims?

Police say Victoria "Vicki" Sims, 75, was last seen June 11. Police reported her missing June 13, after a neighbor went to check on Sims and found the front door to her apartment ajar. Her home is about a mile from the area Salau said she was sexually assaulted.

Sims was a retired state worker, grandmother and volunteer who was well-known for her work in local Democratic politics.