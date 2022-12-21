Man arrested in Dec. 6 homicide of 20-year-old in St. Paul

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in St. Paul earlier this month.

Isaiah Lamar Coleman, of Maplewood, was found dead on Dec. 6 about midnight after police responded to a report of “a man down in a parking lot,” police previously said. He was discovered in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue.

Police took a man into custody on suspicion of murder about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Nebraska Avenue near White Bear Avenue.

He has not been charged and police have not released information about what led to his arrest.

