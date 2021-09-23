Man arrested in December homicide

Sep. 23—HIGH POINT — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a young woman in south High Point in December.

Cameran D. Williams, 24, of Norwood, which is east of Charlotte and south of Davidson County, was charged with first-degree murder this week in the killing of Aaliyah Jewles Woods, 23.

Woods was in the passenger seat of a car in the 1000 block of Park Street that someone in another vehicle fired shots into about 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020. She was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Williams was unarmed when he was arrested at home in Norwood, according to a police report. Capt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise that a city police officer went to Norwood to bring Williams back to High Point.

Williams was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point without incident, according to police. He was being held with no bond allowed.

Williams was previously arrested by police as part of a narcotics and weapons bust on Brentwood Street in east High Point in July 2020. Williams was among three men sitting in a vehicle who were arrested. Williams was charged with carrying a concealed weapon for the guns found in the vehicle and also was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance in July 2020.

Williams was convicted in Guilford County in June 2017 on misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

