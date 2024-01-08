Man arrested in December shooting in Avenues Mall parking lot, Jacksonville police say

A man was arrested after police say he shot another man in the parking lot of the Avenues Mall on Dec. 1.

Michael Deshawn Williams, 29, was arrested Saturday on a charge of attempted murder in the second degree with a weapon, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Williams and the victim had a falling out over a girl a few years back and got into a fight in the parking lot.

A woman told police that she was sitting in her car when Williams and the victim began fighting on the hood of her car. Investigators say Williams shot the victim in the face.

Action News Jax told you how after the victim was shot, he entered the mall seeking medical treatment. His injuries were said to be critical but non-life-threatening.

JSO said at the time that the mall was never fully shut down but that portions of the food court were closed. People were allowed to continue shopping.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson was shopping at the mall on his off day and took video of what appeared to be a trail of blood in the food court.

Williams is now being held in the Duval County Jail on a $250,003 bond.

