Man arrested after December shooting kills one, officials say

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one last December.

Vernard Coffer, 40, was arrested for second-degree murder on March 22 by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force according to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

On Dec. 17 of last year, Jarvis Evan was found shot at a home near the 2800 block of Shady Vista Drive in Memphis.

Evan later died from his injuries on Dec. 23, the release said.

It was then a warrant was issued for Coffer for second-degree murder.

On March 22, US Marshals with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team, Coffer was located at a home in the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow in Memphis, according to officials.

Coffer was outside when investigators arrived but ran inside the home when he saw them approach.

According to a release, Marko, a K-9 member of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Two Rivers Task Force, was released into the home and got the suspect. Coffer did not sustain any injuries.

“The partnership the U.S. Marshals Task Force shares with the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continuously proves its effectiveness in apprehending dangerous fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

