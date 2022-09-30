Man arrested for defrauding several Sioux Falls banks

A Sioux Falls man has been charged with defrauding multiple banks in the Sioux Falls area, according to the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cameron Terill Hardiman, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a conspiracy to commit bank fraud and a conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, according to the press release.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud conspiracy, and another 20 years for money laundering conspiracy.

The charges stem from sometime in 2020 to April 2022, when Hardiman and others conspired to defraud multiple financial institutions in Sioux Falls, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hardiman allegedly transferred or wired the funds obtained through fraud, stated the press release. He pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

Hardiman’s trial date is set for Nov. 29.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested for defrauding Sioux Falls banks