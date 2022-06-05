Man arrested in DeKalb County Mother’s Day triple murder that left three others injured

After a nearly month-long search, deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed three people on Mother’s Day.

Ajang Ruach, 21, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with the murders of Masi Mabay, James Fasse and Alsadig Awag.

Deputies say two men, Ruach and 25-year-old Ofieo Ojego, went to the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Decatur and shot six people, killing three and injuring the other three.

Ojego was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Investigators say Ruach was found and arrested at a home on Ashton Oak Circle in Stone Mountain. They found him hiding in the closet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors in the building told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that the shooting started in one unit and bullets started flying into the hall.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said this is nothing new.

“This is not the first time that there has been shootings,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors said that the shooting is a terrible situation and another reason the area needs help.

“The problem is alcohol, drugs and prostitution,” one neighbor said. “It’s not safe.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Ruach is charged with three counts of malice murder. Ojego is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Both men are being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]