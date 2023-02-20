Man arrested after DeKalb County police says he made ‘terroristic threats’
A man is charged with aggravated stalking and terroristic threats after an encounter with the DeKalb County Police Department SWAT Team Sunday.
At about 12:44 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Canby Lane for a report of a man threatening to harm himself and others.
The SWAT team was called in to assist.
Police say they were able to arrest the man without incident.
A woman was also arrested at the scene for obstruction.
Both suspects were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
