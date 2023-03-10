Man arrested after DeKalb County police recover woman’s body from creek

A man was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of killing a woman and leaving her body in a creek.

DeKalb County police said on March 2, officers received reports of a body in the area of Henderson Mill Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a woman’s body in a creek. According to investigators, the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered before she was placed in the creek.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have the suspect identified and arrested and charged with aggravated sodomy and murder.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released. It is unclear if they knew each other.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police for more information.

“We’re still actively investigating this incident and unfortunately are unable to release that information at this time,” a department spokesperson responded.

IN OTHER NEWS: