Man arrested in DeKalb shooting that left pregnant woman dead, baby in critical condition

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a pregnant woman dead and her baby in critical condition.

DeKalb police found Shaniyah Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the head on Old Singleton Lane on Feb. 2. She died at the hospital and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save the baby.

On Monday, the DeKalb County deputies arrested 22-year-old Diamonte Haithcoats outside a barber shop on Memorial Drive.

Rodriguez was pregnant with Haithcoat’s child when he shot and killed her, according to the arrest warrants. Haithcoat faces malice murder charge and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail with no bond.

On Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Thursday, Adrienne Rodriguez spoke exclusively to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes about her daughter.

“I’m still expecting her to walk through the door any minute now,” she said.

Rodriguez told Fernandes her daughter isn’t the only child she lost to gun violence. In 2014, her son was shot and killed after someone broke into his grandmother’s house. He had just celebrated his 13th birthday.

Rodriguez shared a message for young people who believe guns are the way to solve problems.

“I really truly feel like this newer generation - there is no respect. There’s no respect for elders - there’s no respect for themselves - they’re just built different and heartless and cruel,” Rodriguez said. “It’s ridiculous, like they gotta stop.”

Rodriguez said her newborn granddaughter remains in critical condition and will require extensive care. If you want to help Rodriguez and her family during this time, click here.

