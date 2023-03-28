Man arrested after DeKalb teen shot to death over a gun he didn’t actually have

A teenager has been arrested in the death of another DeKalb County teen who was shot to death at a gas station in January.

Akhir Muhammad, 17, was shot in the back outside a Shell gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive on Jan. 10.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested 18-year-old Quavion Hale on charges of armed robbery with a weapon and murder.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with the teen’s mother, Cadedra Bryant, after the shooting happened in January.

Bryant said she was told her son was killed in an attempted robbery and that one of her son’s friends was in the car with him.

“From my understanding, someone walked up to him, and I guess they thought he might have had a gun in his pocket, and tried to rob him for a gun,” Bryant said.

She said her son worked in valet parking but was studying to become a general electrician.

“I can’t believe it. The only time I believed it was when I saw the medical examiner. I still can’t believe it. I’m just very hurt,” Bryant said.

She said he just graduated from Miller Grove High School last year.

“Overall, he was a good kid trying to prove himself to me and his father.”