Man arrested for delivering fentanyl to Sumner teens, one overdoses, dies

A man has been arrested for delivering fentanyl to two Sumner teens, one of which later overdosed and died, according to the Sumner Police Department.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, police believe the man delivered fentanyl to a 15-year-old male and his 16-year-old girlfriend.

The 15-year-old would later die several hours later as a result of an overdose in a Sumner restaurant parking lot, according to Sumner police.

Police noted the parking lot was also within 1000 feet of a school.

The 32-year-old transient man was identified based on witness statements, video, autopsy reports and cell phone records.

He was arrested in Puyallup by Sumner and DEA detectives and booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of controlled substance homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.