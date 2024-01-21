Man arrested for disrobing, brandishing knife at Simi Valley gym

A man was arrested for allegedly disrobing and threatening customers with a knife at a Simi Valley gym on Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Jhovan Rojo, 31, by the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers responded to a Planet Fitness located on the 2800 block of East Cochran Street at around 5 p.m.

Rojo entered the gym’s locker room and shower area, took off his clothing and remained armed with a knife, police said.

At one point, he allegedly brandished the knife at a bystander who ran out of the locker room and called the police.

Arriving officers found Rojo inside the shower area while still armed with a knife.

After a moment, authorities were able to take the suspect into custody. It’s unclear why he was at the gym or what motive he may have had for bringing a knife.

No Planet Fitness employees or officers were injured during the incident.

During his arrest, police discovered Rojo was also a suspect in an unrelated battery case. He was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of battery and brandishing a deadly weapon or firearm.

