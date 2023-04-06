Man arrested after disturbance at Speedway convenience store

Apr. 5—A Santa Fe man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of threatening customers at a Speedway convenience store on Cerrillos Road.

Jose Escamilla-Cardona, 27, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; battery upon a peace officer; disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence of drugs, according to online court records.

A Santa Fe police officer responded to the Speedway, 4364 Cerrillos Road, at about 6 p.m. after receiving reports of disorderly conduct at the gas station, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. A woman flagged down the officer when he arrived and pointed him in the direction of a silver SUV. The woman told the officer that Escamilla-Cardona had threatened to shoot someone. Another witness told police he had hit several cars in parking lot while yelling obscenities at store patrons.

The officer parked his patrol car across from the SUV and waited for backup. However, after noticing the suspect was looking at him through his rearview mirror, the officer turned on his emergency sirens, the complaint says.

The suspect and officer exited their cars at about the same time, according to the complaint. The officer then pulled out his stun gun and detained Escamilla-Cardona.

The responding officer smelled alcohol on Escamilla-Cardona, noticed the suspect had bloodshot eyes and observed his speech to be slurred, the complaint says. A field sobriety test was initiated but had to be stopped once Escamilla-Cardona became angry after being asked whether he was refusing to comply with instructions or unable to complete the tests, according to the complaint.

Police said they found an open bottle of 99 Bananas schnapps and a baggie of what they believe to be fentanyl pills in Escamilla-Cardona's vehicle and a crystal-like substance believed to be crack cocaine on him.

Escamilla-Cardona was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at about 10 p.m., according to the facility's records. He had not been released as of Wednesday evening.

Online court records show he had an initial, virtual proceeding Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court and had conditions of release set. His next hearing is set for April 19.