Man arrested in Dobbins for killing puppy

Jan. 26—A 28-year-old man who was staying at a home in Dobbins was arrested late last week after allegedly violently killing a puppy.

According to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, Travis Luster, a transient who was temporarily staying at a residence on Pine Crest Drive in Dobbins, allegedly "stepped on and struck several times with a log" a 5-week-old puppy who was killed as a result of Luster's actions.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday last week and Luster was arrested the following day on an animal cruelty charge as a result of the alleged killing.

Williams said the puppy involved in the incident belonged to the resident of the home in which Luster was staying. She said the resident was not home when the puppy was killed, but a witness who arrived shortly after Luster allegedly killed the puppy said they saw the dead puppy on the ground with "traumatic injuries." The witness said Luster admitted to killing it. The puppy was recovered by Yuba County Animal Care Services for an autopsy by a veterinarian, Williams said.

Luster was booked into Yuba County Jail with additional charges that included battery and public intoxication. As of Tuesday afternoon he remained there with bail set at $30,000.