Man arrested after dog found dead near Coal Creek Canyon Road

Aug. 16—A man accused of killing his dog and leaving it on the side of the road near Coal Creek Canyon Road in June has been arrested in Denver.

Anthony Holliday, 25, was arrested on the felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty after animal control officers obtained a felony arrest warrant, according to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office news release. Holliday was also arrested on a trespassing charge.

When arrested, Holliday had another dog with him, which Denver police took to an animal shelter. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office got custody of the dog, who is now safe at a local shelter, the release said.

Holliday is currently being held on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and his next court appearance has not been scheduled.

According to a July 6 news release, the young, neutered male dog was found June 23 off the side of a private road off Coal Creek Canyon Road with multiple injuries.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office were initially called out on a report of a suspicious item. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead dog wrapped in plastic and a sheet. The dog was in a tote bag with concrete in the bottom and a ratchet strap wrapped across its neck and body, according to the affidavit. The affidavit said it appeared that whoever put the dog in the tote attempted to encase it in concrete as concrete was knocked loose in large quantities around the dog.

According to court records, Holliday is suspected of harming the dog on June 14.

A game camera on the property filmed a suspicious Home Depot van that had damage on the passenger side by the rear tire. Last month, the sheriff's office said the van may have been driven by a person who left the dog.

The dog underwent a necropsy that determined the dog had multiple broken ribs and two fractures to the skull. It was concluded that the dog died of blunt force trauma, according to an affidavit.

Police tracked down Holliday's address after checking records at the Home Depot the van was from. After getting pictures of Holliday's dogs from an apartment employee, they were able to determine that Holliday's dog was the one that was found, according to the affidavit.