Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Dec. 28—Police arrested Todd William Senholtz, 24, for felony domestic assault at 5:16 a.m. Wednesday at 902 S. Fourth Ave.
Counterfeit bill reported
A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday at 2630 Bridge Ave.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday of money that was reported taken from a cash app card in Albert Lea.
Theft reported
A check, phone and medications were reported stolen at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday at 333 E. Third St.
Money reported missing
Police received a report of money missing from a bank account at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday at 302 E. Fifth St.
Guns reported stolen
Police received a report at 11:59 .m. Wednesday of two guns that were stolen at 1801 South Shore Drive.
Burglary reported
A burglary was reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday at an Albert Lea residence. The address was redacted from the police logs.