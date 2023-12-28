Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Dec. 28—Police arrested Todd William Senholtz, 24, for felony domestic assault at 5:16 a.m. Wednesday at 902 S. Fourth Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday of money that was reported taken from a cash app card in Albert Lea.

Theft reported

A check, phone and medications were reported stolen at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday at 333 E. Third St.

Money reported missing

Police received a report of money missing from a bank account at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday at 302 E. Fifth St.

Guns reported stolen

Police received a report at 11:59 .m. Wednesday of two guns that were stolen at 1801 South Shore Drive.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday at an Albert Lea residence. The address was redacted from the police logs.