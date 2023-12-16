Man arrested after domestic dispute escalated into a fatal shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police said they arrested 36-year-old Cori Braggs in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a hospital on Friday, where they found out a shooting took place at an apartment in the area of 1700 W. Missouri Ave. The woman had come to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and she later died.

Upon arrival at the complex, police said officers identified an apartment they thought was involved in the shooting and that a search warrant was conducted, according to police. Police said no one was found in the apartment, but there were "obvious signs of a shooting" inside.

A neighbor told an Arizona Republic reporter that the victim and a male resident in the same apartment unit had engaged in a verbal and physical altercation the night of the victim's death.

The neighbor said there were regular domestic disputes at the apartment between the male resident and the victim.

Police said detectives and tactical response officers then went to a residence near 19th and Glendale avenues where officers began negotiating with Braggs. Police said that after some time Braggs was taken into custody and was later booked into a Maricopa County jail.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Republic reporter Rey Covarrubias Jr. contributed to this report.

