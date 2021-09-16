Man arrested in domestic shooting in Sanford, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested after officials say he shot his girlfriend in the leg Wednesday outside a Sanford apartment complex, according to police spokesperson Bianca Gillett.

Keldron Leron Waddy was taken into custody early Wednesday after officers found him at an Altamonte Springs hotel, booking him into jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon related to domestic violence,” Gillett said.

Officials found his girlfriend hours earlier Wednesday, shot in the leg outside the Village Lakes Apartments on West Airport Boulevard, and was taken to a hospital, Gillett said.

Gillett said the investigation into the shooting determined Waddy and the woman were arguing in the complex’s parking lot when Waddy got a firearm and shot his girlfriend once in the leg, then fled.

