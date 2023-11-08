A man was arrested after police alleged he attempted to strangle his then-girlfriend in front of the couple's child.

Frank "Shorty" Trujillo is charged with assault by strangulation and/or suffocating a spouse or intimate partner.

Trujillo, 18, is being held in jail on the charges pending a hearing.

In a news release regarding the charges, Trujillo was alleged to have assaulted the woman, whose name is not being published by the Ruidoso News, who allegedly told police she "feared for her life and believed that Trujillo was going to kill her."

Investigators alleged the assault happened in front of a 1-year-old child, and consisted of strangulation, biting and hair pulling.

When police attempted to arrest Trujillo he allegedly inflicted wounds on himself with a knife and fled into a nearby wooded area near his home.

If convicted of the charges, Trujillo may go to prison for 10 years.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Mescalero man arrested for domestic violence