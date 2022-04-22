Man arrested on domestic violence charge Thursday in Dover

A 33-year-old man was jailed on a domestic violence charge Thursday evening after an incident in the 200 block of S. Johnson Ave, in Dover.

A deputy from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office wrote a ticket to a Pittsburgh man who was driving 91 mph in a 55 mph zone at U.S. Route 250 and Shadyside Lane in the Dennison area on Thursday afternoon.

Theft was reported Thursday on Park Hill Drive in Newcomerstown.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Pittsburgh man charged with driving 91 mph in Dennison area