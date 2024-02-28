Man arrested after downtown GJ shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A man is in custody after a shooting that happened in downtown Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Police officers and Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunshots in the 100 Block of North 1st Street at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement arrested 30-year-old Johnathon Connor and charged him with the following:

Three counts of felony menacing

Domestic violence

Reckless endangerment

No injuries were reported during this incident. The GJPD believes this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community. This is an active police investigation with no further information available at this time.

