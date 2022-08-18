Man arrested after downtown knife attack, brief standoff with police

Aug. 18—A 52-year-old man is accused of assaulting a man with a knife Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane, causing injuries to the victim that were not life-threatening.

A Spokane police officer was involved in a crash at Second Avenue and Stevens Street while responding to the incident, but no injuries were reported, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. near Sprague Avenue and Wall Street, the release said. Police located a man with a contusion and laceration.

Police said the victim had been hit multiple times before the suspect, Ernest Ripoli, cut him. They said Ripoli ran away, but an officer found him.

Once confronted by law enforcement, police said Ripoli brandished a knife and threatened officers. Police used a stun gun on Ripoli and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Ripoli remained in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a $250,000 bond. He made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday and is scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 30.