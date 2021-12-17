Man arrested in downtown shooting spree facing murder charges

Dec. 16—For Joseph Aiello's mother, there finally is a sense of relief to help ease the sadness.

Santa Fe police have charged Jay Wagers — arrested Oct. 4 following a harrowing carjacking and shooting spree near Santa Fe Indian School — in the shooting death of Aiello on Alamosa Drive earlier that day.

"We've been aware from the start that charges would be pressed eventually against Mr. Wagers," Aiello's mother, Christina Genuario-Gill, said Thursday. "I think we're of course heartbroken, and glad that [Wagers] is off the streets, but I just wish my son had not been there."

Wagers, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Aiello at a south-central Santa Fe house that preceded by about 12 hours a series of incidents ending near Santa Fe Indian School.

On the afternoon of Oct. 4, police believe Wagers shot a man near a Hickox Street liquor store before fleeing on foot. Santa Fe Police Lt. David Webb said the victim sustained wounds to the head and remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Wagers is accused of then attempting to steal several cars and even shooting at one before he was taken into custody on Santa Fe Indian School property.

Three misdemeanor charges and 13 felony charges stemmed from the afternoon slew of violence.

But police say the violence began on Alamosa Drive, where Wagers is accused of shooting Aiello, 39.

Witnesses at the home that night said several people were hanging out when they heard a gunshot come from the hallway, according to police reports. One woman told police she went out into the hall to find Aiello bleeding on the floor, unresponsive.

Neighbors also said they heard arguing and a gunshot around 1:45 a.m. that morning, the report said.

"We had to conduct ballistic analysis to confirm that that was the weapon that was used in the homicide, as well as gather witness statements and place a timeline placing Mr. Wagers in that location at the time of the incident to include the use of the firearm," Webb said.

Genuario-Gill said in the aftermath of her son's death, she has taken some solace in knowing Wagers already was in custody.

"I do think in Jay Wagers' case, he has so many charges that, regardless of the outcome of the charge of murder for my son, I think he will behind bars for a very long time," she said.

Through various memorial services and celebrations of life, Genuario-Gill said she has learned the ways in which her son was "Santa Famous."

While he struggled with depression and addiction, his mother said Aiello had been sober in the 18 months leading up to his death.

She hopes to continue to support causes close to Aiello, such as the Chainbreaker Collective, an economic and environmental justice organization in Santa Fe aiming to help provide better transportation for low-income and disenfranchised people.

Aiello also was known as a proud local musician who helped others during their times of need and touched those around him. As the holidays approach, Genuario-Gill said those memories also have brought her some comfort.

"He has a wonderful circle of friends who check in," she said.

"I think from all the testimonies that have been on Joey's Facebook page and at his memorial, we had some comfort that he really was a bodhisattva to people who struggled," she added.

Genuario-Gill noted she is not looking forward to what likely will be a lengthy process of adjudicating Wagers and has mixed feelings about any thought of a potential plea deal.

Wagers has been in the Santa Fe County jail since Oct. 5, where he remains as both cases progress.